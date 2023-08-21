Wynonna Judd to perform her '90s hits on new tour

1/2

Wynonna Judd (L), pictured with late mom Naomi Judd, announced "Back to Wy," a new tour celebrating her first two solo albums.

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd is going on tour this fall. The 59-year-old country music singer announced a new tour, Back to Wy, on Monday. Advertisement

Back to Wy will see Judd return to the '90s as she performs songs from her first two solo albums, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993).

Wynonna features such singles as "She is His Only Need," "I Saw the Light" and "No One Else on Earth," while Tell Me Why includes "Rock Bottom," "Only Love" and "Girls with Guitars."

"Two words...NUH-STALGIA," Judd wrote on Instagram. "We're going to travel back to the 90's, celebrating my start as a solo artist and performing my first TWO albums, 'Wynonna' and 'Tell Me Why,' top to bottom, back to back, in their entirety. This means we get to play the hits, the deep cuts, and everything in between."

"Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me," she added. "Deep diving into my first two solo albums, track by track, will be such a trip down memory lane."

The Tell Me Wy tour kicks off Oct. 26 in Indianapolis and concludes Dec. 1 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tickets go on sale Friday, with pre-sales to begin for Wynation Fan Club members Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Judd came to fame as part of the country music duo The Judds. She formed the duo with her late mother, Naomi Judd, who died at age 76 in April 2022.

Judd announced a star-studded tribute album to The Judds, A Tribute to the Judds, earlier this month. The album features Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce and other artists.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released a cover of the Judds song "Love is Alive" for the album Friday.