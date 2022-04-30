Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 30, 2022 / 4:49 PM

Grammy-winner Naomi Judd dies at 76

By Adam Schrader
Grammy-winner Naomi Judd dies at 76
Naomi Judd, right, and her daughter Wynonna Judd speak to the press at the 43rd Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn, in November 2009. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Naomi Judd, the beloved country singer and six-time Grammy Award winner, died Saturday. She was 76.

Judd's death was announced by her daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd in a brief statement posted to social media.

Advertisement

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement reads.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Judd's surprising death came just a day before she was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her daughter Wynonna.

The mother-daughter duo, together known as The Judds, had recently announced that they had reunited as a musical group and announced a final tour with special guest Martina McBride.

"The Judds -- mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna -- helped take country back to its roots in the 1980s with lean, tuneful songs influenced by traditional folk music, acoustic blues, and family harmony acts," the Country Music Hall of Fame had written ahead of Sunday's induction ceremony.

Advertisement

"Wynonna was the lead singer with a husky, expressive voice, who could growl with bluesy intensity or articulate heartache with tender sensitivity. Naomi provided harmony, wit, and a sashaying stage presence that engaged audiences."

Others scheduled to be inducted with The Judds - known for sings such as "Love Can Build A Bridge," "Give A Little Love" and "Why Not Me" -- include Eddie Bayers, Pete Drake and Ray Charles.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Naomi Judd arrives for the 2008 CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on April 14, 2008. The country singer died April 30 at age 76. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Daniel Auster, son of famed writer Paul Auster, dies at 44 Andrew Woolfolk, saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, dies at 71 James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20

Latest Headlines

The CW cancels 'Batwoman,' 'Legends of Tomorrow'
TV // 9 hours ago
The CW cancels 'Batwoman,' 'Legends of Tomorrow'
April 30 (UPI) -- The CW has canceled its superhero shows "Batwoman" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 9 hours ago
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tops U.S. album chart
April 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator's "Call Me If You Get Lost" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for April 30: Kirsten Dunst, Travis Scott
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 30: Kirsten Dunst, Travis Scott
April 30 (UPI) -- Actor Kirsten Dunst turns 40 and rapper Travis Scott turns 30, among the famous birthdays for April 30.
Mattea Roach continues Jeopardy! streak with 19th win
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Mattea Roach continues Jeopardy! streak with 19th win
April 29 (UPI) -- Mattea Roach continued her Jeopardy! streak Friday with her impressive 19th win as she competes to become one of the most successful contestants in the trivia game show's history.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' director Jon Watts exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' director Jon Watts exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
April 29 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts is no longer directing Disney and Marvel's upcoming "Fantastic Four" film.
Met Gala 2022: What to expect
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Met Gala 2022: What to expect
April 29 (UPI) -- Celebrities will attend the Met Gala Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, more join 'Best Man' Peacock series
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, more join 'Best Man' Peacock series
April 29 (UPI) -- Peacock announced nine recurring guest stars joining the original stars of the films in the upcoming series "The Best Man: Final Chapters."
Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Woozi appears in "13 Inner Shadows," a trailer for Seventeen's album "Face the Sun."
'Pachinko': Apple TV+ renews drama series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Pachinko': Apple TV+ renews drama series for Season 2
April 29 (UPI) -- "Pachinko," a drama series starring Youn Yuh-jung, Kim Min-ha, Soji Arai and Jin Ha, will return for a second season.
Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'
Music // 1 day ago
Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'
April 29 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert released the album "Palomino" and a music video for the song "Tourist."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mattea Roach continues Jeopardy! streak with 19th win
Mattea Roach continues Jeopardy! streak with 19th win
Google honors musician Toots Thielemans with a new Doodle
Google honors musician Toots Thielemans with a new Doodle
Mattea Roach notches 18th 'Jeopardy!' win
Mattea Roach notches 18th 'Jeopardy!' win
The CW cancels 'Batwoman,' 'Legends of Tomorrow'
The CW cancels 'Batwoman,' 'Legends of Tomorrow'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement