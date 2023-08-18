Advertisement
Music
Aug. 18, 2023 / 12:45 PM

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton cover 'Love is Alive' for Judds tribute album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton released a cover of "Love is Alive" that will appear on a tribute album to The Judds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton released a cover of "Love is Alive" that will appear on a tribute album to The Judds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released a cover of The Judds song "Love is Alive."

Stefani, 53, and Shelton, 47, recorded the song for a new tribute album to The Judds, a music duo composed of mother-daughter pair Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd. Naomi Judd died at age 76 in April 2022.

Advertisement

"Thrilled to be part of this tribute album with @gwenstefani," Shelton wrote on Instagram. "@thejuddsofficial are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime and 80's country music is my favorite decade... I've been singing these songs for as long as I can remember."

"I have always admired The Judds and I am so thrilled to be part of this album," Stefani added in a press release. "'Love is Alive' is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography."

Advertisement

Wynonna Judd announced the album, A Tribute to The Judds, last week.

Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, LeAnn Rimes and other artists also appear on the album.

"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs is so special. These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come," Wynonna Judd said.

A Tribute to the Judds is scheduled for release Oct. 27.

Moments from Gwen Stefani's career

Gwen Stefani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. The next month, Stefani appeared at a benefit concert for the City of Hope Spirit of Life Award dinner. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Better Things," its first English-language song.
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Lipstick," a song from his forthcoming album.
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Music // 5 hours ago
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a cover of the Beatles song "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Music // 5 hours ago
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released "Confident (Rock Version)," a song that will appear on her album "Revamped."
Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'
Music // 6 hours ago
Quavo honors Takeoff with new album 'Rocket Power'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Quavo released "Rocket Power," an album dedicated to his late nephew Takeoff, who performed with him in Migos.
Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'
Music // 7 hours ago
Selena Gomez to release 'fun' new song 'Single Soon'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez announced "Single Soon," her first song of 2023, and gave an update on her new album.
EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Chen released the Japanese solo EP "Polaris" and a music video for the song "Light of My Life."
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Music // 1 day ago
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Usher will conclude his "My Way" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas in December.
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Music // 1 day ago
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Doja Cat reacted after losing thousands of followers on Instagram following drama with her fans.
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Music // 1 day ago
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- All four original Talking Heads bandmates are set to reunite for the premiere of the 4K restoration of Jonathan Demme's 1984 rockumentary, "Stop Making Sense," at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Robert De Niro, Belinda Carlisle
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement