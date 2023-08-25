1/5

Tim McGraw (R), pictured with Faith Hill, performed "Standing Room Only" and gave an update on his three daughters with Hill on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw took to the stage during an appearance on Good Morning America. The 56-year-old country music singer performed and discussed his daughters on Friday's episode of the ABC morning show. Advertisement

McGraw performed his songs "Standing Room Only," "Hold on to It" and "Something Like That."

I wanna live a life so when I die there's standing room only. What a performance by @TheTimMcGraw!#TimMcGrawOnGMA#StandingRoomOnly pic.twitter.com/J5LxFOxVeN— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 25, 2023

"Standing Room Only" and "Hold on to It" appear on McGraw's new album, Standing Room Only, released Friday.

In the interview, McGraw joked about how he is worst singer in his family. McGraw is married to country music singer Faith Hill and has three daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, with his wife.

"All three of the girls are really great singers," he said. "I always tell everybody I'm the worst singer in the family. Seriously, out of my daughters and my wife, that's how good they are."

McGraw then gave an update on his daughters, sharing how Gracie and Audrey are pursuing acting.

"Gracie, the oldest, she's here in New York City. She's looking for her first big break on Broadway, which is going to happen soon, I'm sure. Our youngest is a singer and actress as well, and our middle daughter works in [Washington] D.C. on Capitol Hill," he said. "They're all great girls."

"I always tell everybody I'm the worst singer in the family. Seriously, out of my daughters and my wife, that's how good they are." - @TheTimMcGraw is such a proud husband and dad. ❤️#TimMcGrawOnGMA @FaithHill pic.twitter.com/9bFCFDYOpu— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 25, 2023

McGraw will promote Standing Room Only with a new North American tour that kicks off in March 2024.