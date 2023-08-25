Trending
Aug. 25, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Tim McGraw performs, discusses daughters on 'GMA'

By Annie Martin
Tim McGraw (R), pictured with Faith Hill, performed "Standing Room Only" and gave an update on his three daughters with Hill on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tim McGraw (R), pictured with Faith Hill, performed "Standing Room Only" and gave an update on his three daughters with Hill on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw took to the stage during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The 56-year-old country music singer performed and discussed his daughters on Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

McGraw performed his songs "Standing Room Only," "Hold on to It" and "Something Like That."

"Standing Room Only" and "Hold on to It" appear on McGraw's new album, Standing Room Only, released Friday.

In the interview, McGraw joked about how he is worst singer in his family. McGraw is married to country music singer Faith Hill and has three daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, with his wife.

"All three of the girls are really great singers," he said. "I always tell everybody I'm the worst singer in the family. Seriously, out of my daughters and my wife, that's how good they are."

McGraw then gave an update on his daughters, sharing how Gracie and Audrey are pursuing acting.

"Gracie, the oldest, she's here in New York City. She's looking for her first big break on Broadway, which is going to happen soon, I'm sure. Our youngest is a singer and actress as well, and our middle daughter works in [Washington] D.C. on Capitol Hill," he said. "They're all great girls."

McGraw will promote Standing Room Only with a new North American tour that kicks off in March 2024.

