Tim McGraw announces 'Standing Room Only' tour with Carly Pearce

July 28 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024.
The 56-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, named Standing Room Only, on Friday.
|Advertisement
July 28 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024. The 56-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, named Standing Room Only, on Friday.
July 28 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024.
The 56-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, named Standing Room Only, on Friday.
The Standing Room Only tour kicks off March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla., and ends June 27 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.
Carly Pearce will join the tour as a special guest.
"Can't wait to see you out there," McGraw wrote on Instagram.
"My '90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can't wait to see y'all out on the road in 2024," Pearce added.
Standing Room Only is in support of McGraw's forthcoming album of the same name. The singer will release the album Aug. 25.
Here's the full list of dates for the Standing Room Only tour:
March 14, 2024 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
March 16 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
March 21 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
March 27 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Area
March 29 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
March 30 - Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Arena
April 4 - Denver, at Ball Arena
April 5 - Salt Lake City, at Delta Center
April 6 - Boise, Idaho, at Extramile Arena
April 13 - Tulsa, Okla., at Bok Center
April 18 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserve Forum
April 20 - Saint Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
April 25 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
April 26 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling Arena
May 9 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena
May 11 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Arena
May 17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
May 18 - Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
May 30 - Toledo, Ohio, at The Huntington Center
May 31 - Chicago, at United Center
June 1 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
June 6 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7 - Omaha, Neb., at Chi Health Center
June 8 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
June 13 - Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
June 21 - Baltimore, Md., at CFG Bank Arena
June 22 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
June 27 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center