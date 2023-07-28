Tim McGraw announces 'Standing Room Only' tour with Carly Pearce

1/5

Tim McGraw will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Carly Pearce. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024. The 56-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, named Standing Room Only, on Friday. Advertisement

The Standing Room Only tour kicks off March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla., and ends June 27 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Carly Pearce will join the tour as a special guest.

"Can't wait to see you out there," McGraw wrote on Instagram.

"My '90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can't wait to see y'all out on the road in 2024," Pearce added.

Standing Room Only is in support of McGraw's forthcoming album of the same name. The singer will release the album Aug. 25.

Here's the full list of dates for the Standing Room Only tour:

March 14, 2024 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

March 16 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

March 21 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

March 27 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Area

March 29 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

March 30 - Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Arena

April 4 - Denver, at Ball Arena

April 5 - Salt Lake City, at Delta Center

April 6 - Boise, Idaho, at Extramile Arena

April 13 - Tulsa, Okla., at Bok Center

April 18 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserve Forum

April 20 - Saint Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

April 25 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

April 26 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling Arena

May 9 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

May 11 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Arena

May 17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

May 18 - Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

May 30 - Toledo, Ohio, at The Huntington Center

May 31 - Chicago, at United Center

June 1 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

June 6 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7 - Omaha, Neb., at Chi Health Center

June 8 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

June 13 - Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

June 21 - Baltimore, Md., at CFG Bank Arena

June 22 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

June 27 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center