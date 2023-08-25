1/5

Selena Gomez released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez has returned with new music. The 31-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Single Soon" video opens with a voice message from Gomez's 10-year-old sister, Grace Teefey, who says, "Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all."

Gomez is seen breaking up with a beau by leaving a sticky note with the same message Jack Berger used during his split from Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and then meeting a group of friends for a night out dancing.

Gomez announced "Single Soon" in a post last week.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she said on Instagram.

"Single Soon" is Gomez's first song of 2023 and her first since "My Mind & Me," released in November 2022 for her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Advertisement

Gomez's most recent album, Rare, was released in January 2020.

The singer teased new music on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022.

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs because I'm good at that. But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it," she said.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back