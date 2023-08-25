Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 25, 2023 / 10:22 AM

Selena Gomez breaks up with a beau in 'Single Soon' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Selena Gomez released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Selena Gomez released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez has returned with new music.

The 31-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Single Soon" video opens with a voice message from Gomez's 10-year-old sister, Grace Teefey, who says, "Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all."

Gomez is seen breaking up with a beau by leaving a sticky note with the same message Jack Berger used during his split from Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and then meeting a group of friends for a night out dancing.

Gomez announced "Single Soon" in a post last week.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she said on Instagram.

"Single Soon" is Gomez's first song of 2023 and her first since "My Mind & Me," released in November 2022 for her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Advertisement

Gomez's most recent album, Rare, was released in January 2020.

The singer teased new music on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022.

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs because I'm good at that. But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it," she said.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ariana Grande releases 'Yours Truly' deluxe edition, live performance videos
Music // 56 minutes ago
Ariana Grande releases 'Yours Truly' deluxe edition, live performance videos
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released a new version of "Yours Truly" in honor of the album's 10th anniversary and live videos for "Honeymoon Ave" and "Daydreamin'."
Miley Cyrus shows 'true emotion' in 'Used To Be Young' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Miley Cyrus shows 'true emotion' in 'Used To Be Young' music video
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for her reflective new song "Used to Be Young."
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Music // 22 hours ago
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release his seventh studio album, "Autumn Variations," in September.
Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October
Music // 22 hours ago
Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Prince's album "Diamonds and Pearls" will be re-released as a super deluxe version in October.
NCT shares 'Golden Age' music video ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
NCT shares 'Golden Age' music video ahead of new album
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT released a single and music video for the song "Golden Age" ahead of its album of the same name.
Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Usher released a music video for the song "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the Japanese album "Always Yours" and a music video for the song "Ima - Even If the World Ends Tomorrow."
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids will take the stage at the MTV VMAs.
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Music // 2 days ago
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus posted the lyrics to her new single "Used to Be Young" ahead of the song's release.
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Music // 2 days ago
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on a new tour featuring the Fugees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement