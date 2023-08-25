Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 25, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Miley Cyrus shows 'true emotion' in 'Used To Be Young' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for her reflective new song "Used to Be Young." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for her reflective new song "Used to Be Young." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Used to Be Young" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Used to Be Young" video shows Cyrus shed tears as she reflects on her past and the person she is today.

"The truth is bulletproof, there's no foolin' you / I don't dress the same / Me and who you say I was yesterday / Have gone our separate ways / Left my livin' fast somewhere in the past / 'Cause that's for chasin' cars / Turns out open bars lead to broken hearts / And goin' way too far," she sings.

In a post on Instagram, Cyrus said the song is "about honoring who we've been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become."

"I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you," she wrote.

Advertisement

Cyrus discussed the "Used to Be Young" video in the Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) special Thursday on ABC, saying her emotion stemmed from seeing her mom, Tish Cyrus, during filming.

"I'm kind of a mini me of my mom. And so I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could live stream with my mom from inside of the camera, so we could see each other. And as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions," she said. "And I think it's really letting people in to true emotion, which I don't feel we get to see very much these days."

Cyrus previously said she wrote "Used to Be Young" at the beginning of her album Endless Summer Vacation during a time when she "felt misunderstood."

The singer released Endless Summer Vacation in March.

Miley Cyrus turns 30: a look back

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Selena Gomez breaks up with a beau in 'Single Soon' music video
Music // 28 minutes ago
Selena Gomez breaks up with a beau in 'Single Soon' music video
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon."
Ariana Grande releases 'Yours Truly' deluxe edition, live performance videos
Music // 56 minutes ago
Ariana Grande releases 'Yours Truly' deluxe edition, live performance videos
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released a new version of "Yours Truly" in honor of the album's 10th anniversary and live videos for "Honeymoon Ave" and "Daydreamin'."
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Music // 22 hours ago
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release his seventh studio album, "Autumn Variations," in September.
Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October
Music // 22 hours ago
Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Prince's album "Diamonds and Pearls" will be re-released as a super deluxe version in October.
NCT shares 'Golden Age' music video ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
NCT shares 'Golden Age' music video ahead of new album
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT released a single and music video for the song "Golden Age" ahead of its album of the same name.
Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Usher released a music video for the song "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the Japanese album "Always Yours" and a music video for the song "Ima - Even If the World Ends Tomorrow."
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids will take the stage at the MTV VMAs.
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Music // 2 days ago
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus posted the lyrics to her new single "Used to Be Young" ahead of the song's release.
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Music // 2 days ago
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on a new tour featuring the Fugees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement