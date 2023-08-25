1/5

Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for her reflective new song "Used to Be Young." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is back with new music. The 30-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Used to Be Young" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Used to Be Young" video shows Cyrus shed tears as she reflects on her past and the person she is today.

"The truth is bulletproof, there's no foolin' you / I don't dress the same / Me and who you say I was yesterday / Have gone our separate ways / Left my livin' fast somewhere in the past / 'Cause that's for chasin' cars / Turns out open bars lead to broken hearts / And goin' way too far," she sings.

In a post on Instagram, Cyrus said the song is "about honoring who we've been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become."

"I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you," she wrote.

Advertisement

Cyrus discussed the "Used to Be Young" video in the Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) special Thursday on ABC, saying her emotion stemmed from seeing her mom, Tish Cyrus, during filming.

"I'm kind of a mini me of my mom. And so I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could live stream with my mom from inside of the camera, so we could see each other. And as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions," she said. "And I think it's really letting people in to true emotion, which I don't feel we get to see very much these days."

Cyrus previously said she wrote "Used to Be Young" at the beginning of her album Endless Summer Vacation during a time when she "felt misunderstood."

The singer released Endless Summer Vacation in March.

Miley Cyrus turns 30: a look back

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo