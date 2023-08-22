Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 22, 2023 / 1:23 PM

Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release

By Annie Martin
1/5
Miley Cyrus posted the lyrics to her new single "Used to Be Young" ahead of the song's release. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Miley Cyrus posted the lyrics to her new single "Used to Be Young" ahead of the song's release. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the release of her new single.

The 30-year-old singer and actress posted the lyrics to "Used to Be Young" on Tuesday ahead of the song's release.

Advertisement

"These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV," Cyrus wrote on Instagram, referencing her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation. "It was at a time I felt misunderstood."

"I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you," she added. "The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at his moment ..... unfinished yet complete."

Advertisement

In "Used to Be Young," Cyrus reflects on how she used to be "crazy," "fun," "wild" and "young" but left her fast living behind her.

"The truth is bullet proof there's no / Fooling you... I don't dress the same / Me + who ya say I was yesterday / Have gone our separate ways / Left my living fast somewhere / In the past cause that's for chasing cars / Turns out open bars lead to / Broken hearts + going way too far," the lyrics read.

Cyrus announced "Used to Be Young" last week.

Advertisement

"This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME," she said on Instagram.

Advertisement

Cyrus will release "Used to Be Young" on Friday.

The singer released Endless Summer Vacation in March. The album features the singles "Flowers," "River" and "Jaded."

Miley Cyrus turns 30: a look back

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on a new tour featuring the Fugees.
BTS member V knocks on door in 'Blue' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
BTS member V knocks on door in 'Blue' music video teaser
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released a preview of his music video for "Blue," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover."
Wynonna Judd to perform her '90s hits on new tour
Music // 1 day ago
Wynonna Judd to perform her '90s hits on new tour
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd announced "Back to Wy," a new tour celebrating her first two solo albums.
Lana Del Rey to launch U.S. tour in September
Music // 1 day ago
Lana Del Rey to launch U.S. tour in September
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- "Say Yes to Heaven" singer Lana Del Rey will perform across the United States on a new tour.
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's "Utopia" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Aespa visits ocean paradise in 'Better Things' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Better Things," its first English-language song.
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton cover 'Love is Alive' for Judds tribute album
Music // 4 days ago
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton cover 'Love is Alive' for Judds tribute album
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released a cover of "Love is Alive" that will appear on a tribute album to The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd.
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Charlie Puth goes shirtless in 'Lipstick' music video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Lipstick," a song from his forthcoming album.
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for 'Let It Be' cover
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a cover of the Beatles song "Let It Be" featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Music // 4 days ago
Demi Lovato shares rock version of 'Confident'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released "Confident (Rock Version)," a song that will appear on her album "Revamped."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
Movie review: Raunchy 'Bottoms' is funny, empowering
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Movie review: Sandler daughters hilarious, endearing in 'Bat Mitzvah'
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement