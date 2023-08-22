Trending
Aug. 22, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour

By Annie Martin
Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on a new tour featuring the Fugees. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill is going on tour in 2023.

The 48-year-old singer and rapper announced Tuesday that she will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with a world tour in the fall.

The new tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Minneapolis and concludes Nov. 11 in Seattle.

The Fugees will join Hill on select North American dates, while Koffee will appear as special guest at select Australia shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin for Citi card members Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Hill released The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, her debut solo album, in August 1998. The album features the singles "Doo Wop (That Thing)," "Ex-Factor" and "Everything is Everything" and is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs -- (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past," Hill said in a statement.

"I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music," she added. "I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn't belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."

Here's the full list of dates for the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour:

Sept. 8 - Minneapolis, at Mystic Lake

Sept. 23 - New York City, at Global Citizen Festival

Oct. 1 - Gold Coast, Australia, at Promiseland Festival

Oct. 3 - Melbourne, at Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 5 - Sydney, at Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 7 - Auckland, New Zealand, at Eden Festival

Oct. 17 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays (with Fugees)

Oct. 21 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 26 - Toronto, at Scotia (with Fugees)

Oct. 28 - Chicago, at United Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 30 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 2 - Denver, at Ball Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 5 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum (with Fugees)

Nov. 7 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 9 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

