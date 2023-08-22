SPOILER WARNING: Hulu viewers - Keep scrolling!! pic.twitter.com/WRwQeUjdJw— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 22, 2023

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Bachelorette star Charity Lawson has a new fiancé and an upcoming gig on Dancing with the Stars.

The television personality got engaged to Dotun Olubeko during the Bachelorette Season 20 finale, which aired Monday.

Monday's episode saw Lawson bring back Aaron Bryant, only to say goodbye to him again during the rose ceremony. The final two contestants, Olubeko and Joey Graziadei, then met Lawson's family.

Lawson had final dates with Olubeko and Graziadei before proposal day, which saw her part ways with Graziadei and accept Olubeko's proposal.

"You have been able to make me feel so incredibly special," Olubeko told Lawson. "You have made me feel adored and validated and wanted. And to receive that from a woman of your caliber, Charity, I don't think you understand what that means to me. But I'm certain that I want to spend the rest of my life showing you."

Graziadei will now star in The Bachelor Season 28.

During the After the Final Rose special, Olubeko announced that Lawson will compete in Dancing with the Stars Season 32, which premieres on ABC in the fall.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was previously announced to compete in DWTS Season 32. The full cast of celebrity contestants and pro dancers will be announced Sept. 13.

