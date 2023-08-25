Trending
Aug. 25, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Becky G performs, announces 'Esquinas' album on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Becky G performed her songs "Chanel," "Arranca" and "Mamiii" on "Today" and announced the new album "Esquinas." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Becky G has a new album in the works.

The 26-year-old singer and actress announced her third album, Esquinas, during an appearance Friday on Today.

"I am so proud to share that my album is called Esquinas," Becky G said, confirming the English translation is "corners."

"I have always identified as not this side or that side of the streets that raised me, but the corner where two flags, two cultures, two languages meet," she explained. "I'm the 200 percent. I'm proud to be Latina, and I'm proud to be from Inglewood."

Becky G was born in Inglewood, Calif., to Mexican American parents. She has released two Spanish-language albums thus far, Mala Santa (2019) and Esquemas (2022).

Becky G performed her songs "Chanel," "Arranca" and "Mamiii" on Today and also discussed Mi Casa, Tu Casa, her upcoming, first-ever headlining tour.

"I'm inviting everyone to Casa Gomez, which is my last name, and it's going to be a beautiful experience to get to sing my songs live with my fans," she said.

Becky G will kick off the Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour Sept. 14 in Boston and bring the venture to a close Oct. 14 in Phoenix.

