'Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards' to air Nov. 25 on CBS

1 of 5 | Mariah Carey will be honored at theGrio Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- This year's Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards special will air on CBS in November. CBS and theGrio said in a press release Tuesday that the second annual awards show will air Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also stream on Paramount+. Advertisement

Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards celebrates excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice and more. The special pays tribute to "the history makers, change agents and artists who define and influence our world."

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood and comedian Roy Wood co-host the event, which recently took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Honorees include singer Mariah Carey (The Music Icon Award), actor Don Cheadle (The Environmental Champion Icon Award) and ballerina Misty Copeland (The Trailblazer Icon Award).

Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett-Helaire, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Eddie Murphy, Reverend Al Sharpton and Denzel Washington will also receive awards.

Performers include Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Patti LaBelle and Smokey Robinson.

"I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us," Byron Allen said in a statement. "Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children."

Allen is known for founding the Allen Media Group.