Reports: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz are engaged

1 of 5 | Channing Tatum is reportedly engaged to Zoë Kravitz. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged. Today reported Monday that Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, recently got engaged after two years of dating. Advertisement

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

Tatum and Kravitz attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween party Saturday, where Kravitz was seen wearing a ring on her left hand, according to People.

The couple were first linked in 2021 after meeting on the set of Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Kravitz had nothing but praise for Tatum in an interview with GQ published in November 2022, calling him "a wonderful human."

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she added. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, from whom she split in December 2020.

Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan and has an 11-year-old daughter, Everly, with the actress.