Nov. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is back with new music. The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released his debut solo album, Golden, and a music video for the song "Standing Next to You" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Standing Next to You" video shows Jungkook purse a mysterious woman, played by model Pasha Harulia. In other scenes, Jungkook gives off Michael Jackson vibes with his military-style jacket and choreographed dance moves.

The English-language song is the latest single from Golden, which also features "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow.

Golden is Jungkook's debut album as a solo artist. The singer announced the album in October, with his agency saying at the time that the album is inspired by "the golden moments" of Jungkook.

Jungkook will promote Golden on U.S. television next week. The singer will perform and give an interview Monday on The Tonight Show and will also perform Wednesday on Today.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

