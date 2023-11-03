Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 3, 2023 / 9:40 AM

Jungkook releases solo album, 'Standing Next to You' music video

By Annie Martin
Jungkook released his debut solo album, "Golden," and a music video for "Standing Next to You." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Jungkook released his debut solo album, "Golden," and a music video for "Standing Next to You." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released his debut solo album, Golden, and a music video for the song "Standing Next to You" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Standing Next to You" video shows Jungkook purse a mysterious woman, played by model Pasha Harulia. In other scenes, Jungkook gives off Michael Jackson vibes with his military-style jacket and choreographed dance moves.

The English-language song is the latest single from Golden, which also features "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow.

Golden is Jungkook's debut album as a solo artist. The singer announced the album in October, with his agency saying at the time that the album is inspired by "the golden moments" of Jungkook.

Jungkook will promote Golden on U.S. television next week. The singer will perform and give an interview Monday on The Tonight Show and will also perform Wednesday on Today.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sheryl Crow to release 'Evolution' album, shares first song
Music // 6 minutes ago
Sheryl Crow to release 'Evolution' album, shares first song
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow announced her 11th album, "Evolution," and released a first single, "Alarm Clock."
Jimmy Buffett album released after singer's death
Music // 30 minutes ago
Jimmy Buffett album released after singer's death
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Jimmy Buffett's final album, "Equal Strain on All Parts," was released in the wake of the singer's death.
Rock legend Sting: I'm still a student of music
Music // 5 hours ago
Rock legend Sting: I'm still a student of music
NEW YORK, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Rock legend Sting says he discovers something new each time he plays his hits during concerts.
Aespa shares 'Drama' album preview
Music // 20 hours ago
Aespa shares 'Drama' album preview
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a track poster video featuring clips from its EP "Drama."
Green Day to launch 'Saviors' tour in 2024
Music // 22 hours ago
Green Day to launch 'Saviors' tour in 2024
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Green Day officially announced "The Saviors Tour" featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.
Olivia Rodrigo to release song for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Music // 23 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo to release song for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
Jungkook to perform Monday on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Jungkook to perform Monday on 'The Tonight Show'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook will appear on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his solo album "Golden."
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Music // 1 day ago
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook teased "Standing Next to You," a new single from his solo album "Golden."
CMA Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone join lineup
Music // 2 days ago
CMA Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone join lineup
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde and other artists will perform at the Country Music Association Awards.
Mariah Carey defrosts for holiday season in new video: 'It's time!'
Music // 2 days ago
Mariah Carey defrosts for holiday season in new video: 'It's time!'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey celebrated the start of the holiday season in a video released after Halloween.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
Director: 'All the Light We Cannot See' clear call for empathy
Director: 'All the Light We Cannot See' clear call for empathy
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement