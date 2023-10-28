Kiefer Sutherland to narrate Apple TV+ docu-series about the late John Lennon

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- 24 and Rabbit Hole actor Kiefer Sutherland, who is also a musician, will soon be heard narrating the three-part Apple TV+ documentary series, John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial.
The streaming service said in a press release that the program "features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer."