Nov. 3, 2023 / 10:44 AM

Sheryl Crow to release 'Evolution' album, shares first song

By Annie Martin
Sheryl Crow announced her 11th album, "Evolution," and released a first single, "Alarm Clock." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Sheryl Crow announced her 11th album, "Evolution," and released a first single, "Alarm Clock." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow will release a new album in the spring.

The 61-year-old singer-songwriter announced her 11th studio album, Evolution, in a post Friday.

"They say never say 'NEVER!' Announcing my 11th studio album, EVOLUTION," Crow wrote on Instagram.

"This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I'd never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that."

Crow will release Evolution on March 29. The singer teased the album Friday by releasing a first single, "Alarm Clock."

Evolution will mark Crow's first solo album of new music since Be Myself in 2017. The singer released the collaborative album Threads in 2019 and said at the time that the album would be her last.

In addition to her new music, Crow will perform during the Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration special, which airs Dec. 17 on CBS.

The singer will also join Chris Stapleton on his All American Road Show tour in 2024.

