Nov. 2, 2023 / 11:50 AM

Green Day to launch 'Saviors' tour in 2024

By Annie Martin
Green Day officially announced "The Saviors Tour" featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Green Day officially announced "The Saviors Tour" featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Green Day is going on tour in 2024.

The rock band officially announced The Saviors Tour on Thursday after teasing the new tour in October.

The Saviors tour will see Green Day perform in Europe and North America. The European leg runs May 30-June 29, while the North American leg kicks off July 29 in Washington, D.C., and concludes Sept. 28 in San Diego.

Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will appear as special guests on select North American dates, while Nothing but Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will join the band in Europe.

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

The Saviors tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Green Day's album Dookie, the 20th anniversary of American Idiot, and the release of the band's new album, Saviors.

Green Day will release Saviors on Jan. 19. The band released a single and music video for "Look Ma, No Brains!," a new song from the album, Thursday.

Saviors also features "The American Dream is Killing Me," which Green Day released a single and music video for in October.

Saviors will mark Green Day's first album in nearly four years. The band previously described the album as "raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It's a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability."

