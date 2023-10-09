Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 9, 2023 / 11:43 AM

'The Crown' gets teaser, release date for two-part final season

By Annie Martin
Actress Imelda Staunton arrives at a photocall for the film "Taking Woodstock" at the 62nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 16, 2009. (UPI Photo/David Silpa)
1 of 4 | Actress Imelda Staunton arrives at a photocall for the film "Taking Woodstock" at the 62nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 16, 2009. (UPI Photo/David Silpa) | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing new details about The Crown Season 6.

The streaming service announced Monday that the historical drama series will have a two-part final season, with Part 1 to premiere Nov. 16 and Part 2 to follow Dec. 14.

Advertisement

Netflix shared a teaser for the season featuring footage of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as younger versions of Queen Elizabeth II before the camera shows Imelda Staunton as the queen in Season 6.

The Crown explores the life and reign of Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch in history, who died at age 96 in September 2022.

Season 6 will take place from 1997 to 2005, with Part 1 to center on Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and their deaths, and Part 2 to feature Prince Charles' (Dominic West) wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams).

The Season 6 cast also includes Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Ed McVey as Prince William, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Luther Ford as Prince Harry.

Netflix announced in July 2020 that The Crown will end with Season 6. The streaming service shared photos featuring McVey and Bellamy as William and Kate in April.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Goosebumps' recovers after rocky start
TV // 35 minutes ago
TV review: 'Goosebumps' recovers after rocky start
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Goosebumps," premiering Friday on Disney+, fails to endear its characters in the first episode but improves once it spends more time with them individually.
'Elite': Anitta sings in shower in Season 7 teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'Elite': Anitta sings in shower in Season 7 teaser
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix series "Elite" will return for a seventh season featuring Brazilian singer Anitta.
TV review: 'Frasier' returns as likable mixed bag
TV // 3 hours ago
TV review: 'Frasier' returns as likable mixed bag
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The "Frasier" revival, premiering Thursday on Paramount+, is an affable reunion with Kelsey Grammer's psychiatrist character, but it struggles like many new first season shows.
'Avalon TV' star Symone: 'Drag Race' changed our lives
TV // 6 hours ago
'Avalon TV' star Symone: 'Drag Race' changed our lives
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- House of Avalon sisters Symone, Gigi Goode, Hunter Crenshaw, Marko Monroe, Grant Vanderbilt and Rylie discuss their TV show "Avalon TV," premiering Monday on World of Wonder Presents.
'American Horror Stories' gets teaser for four-episode Hulu event
TV // 2 days ago
'American Horror Stories' gets teaser for four-episode Hulu event
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "American Horror Stories" will return with new episodes in October for the Huluween event.
'Castlevania: Nocturne' renewed for Season 2, begins production
TV // 2 days ago
'Castlevania: Nocturne' renewed for Season 2, begins production
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Castlevania: Nocturne," a sequel to the "Castlevania" animated series, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Fall of the House of Usher' teaser spotlights Carla Gugino's Verna
TV // 3 days ago
'Fall of the House of Usher' teaser spotlights Carla Gugino's Verna
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "The Fall of the House of Usher," a new horror series from Mike Flanagan based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, is coming to Netflix.
'RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked' coming in 2024
TV // 3 days ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked' coming in 2024
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- World of Wonder announced Thursday that "RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked" will stream in early 2024 on WOW Presents Plus. The series goes behind the scenes of the Las Vegas show.
'Selling Sunset' Season 7 to premiere in November
TV // 4 days ago
'Selling Sunset' Season 7 to premiere in November
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Reality series "Selling Sunset" will return for a seventh season on Netflix in November.
'007: Road to a Million' teaser: Brian Cox hosts James Bond-inspired competition
TV // 4 days ago
'007: Road to a Million' teaser: Brian Cox hosts James Bond-inspired competition
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "007: Road to a Million," a James Bond-inspired reality competition series hosted by "Succession" actor Brian Cox, is coming to Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Michael Chiarello, former Food Network star, dies at 61
Michael Chiarello, former Food Network star, dies at 61
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown marries David Woolley: 'I'm so blessed!'
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown marries David Woolley: 'I'm so blessed!'
Josh Gad returns for evening Broadway show after hospital trip kept him out of matinee
Josh Gad returns for evening Broadway show after hospital trip kept him out of matinee
'American Horror Stories' gets teaser for four-episode Hulu event
'American Horror Stories' gets teaser for four-episode Hulu event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement