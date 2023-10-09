Trending
TV
Oct. 9, 2023 / 10:39 AM

'Elite': Anitta sings in shower in Season 7 teaser

By Annie Martin
Brazilian singer Anitta stars in "Elite" Season 7. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 5 | Brazilian singer Anitta stars in "Elite" Season 7. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for Elite Season 7.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring new cast member Anitta.

The video shows the Brazilian singer singing in the shower as someone watches from a distance. When the person appears and surprises Anitta, he asks, "What's the matter? Don't act surprised. You know this Elite."

"So you're going to kill me?" Anitta responds.

Elite is a Spanish teen drama series that follows the students of the fictional Las Encinas high school.

Netflix announced Anitta's casting in March and shared first-look photos for Season 7 in August featuring the singer.

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou and Manu Ríos star, with Omar Ayuso and Nadia Al Saidi to return in Season 7.

Elite Season 7 premieres Oct. 20.

Anitta released the album Versions of Me in April 2022 and a new single, "Back for More" with K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, in September.

