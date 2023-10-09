Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 9:35 AM

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown marries David Woolley: 'I'm so blessed!'

By Annie Martin

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Sister Wives star Christine Brown has remarried.

The television personality, 51, married her fiancé David Woolley at a wedding Saturday in Moab, Utah.

Brown confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos from her nuptials.

"I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend," she captioned the post. "@david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love. It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We're finally married with the wedding of our dreams. #marriedOctober72023 #blessedandhonored #loveofmylife #honoredloyaltrue #myking."

Brown was previously in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. She announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after 25 years together.

Janelle Brown, who herself split from Kody Brown in December 2022, attended Brown's marriage to Woolley.

Brown has six children, daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely, and son Paedon, with Kody Brown.

She and Woolley went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day in February and announced their engagement in April.

Brown and her family came to fame on Sister Wives, which is in its 18th season on TLC.

