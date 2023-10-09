Trending
Oct. 9, 2023

'BiP' couple Kevin Wendt, Astrid Loch celebrate birth of second child

By Annie Martin

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are celebrating the birth of their second child.

The television personalities welcomed a son, Nash Lochland, on Saturday ahead of Thanksgiving in Canada.

Wendt and Loch shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos of their family of four. The couple also have a son, August, who turns two years old in November.

"Happy CA Thanksgiving from our now family of 4 everyone meet our son Nash Lochland Wendt 10.7.23," Wendt captioned the post. "Astrid and baby boy are doing great and ready to come home today. Our new favourite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother."

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats to your beautiful, growing family! Enjoy these moments as a fam of 4," Kufrin wrote.

"Congrats you guys! @astridloch were just meant to be boy moms," Gates added.

"AH!! Congratulations!!!! So much to be thankful for!!!!!!" Grimaldi said.

Wendt and Loch met and started dating in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, which aired in 2018. The couple welcomed son August in November 2021 and married in October 2022.

Wendt and Loch announced in February that they were expecting their second child.

Prior to Bachelor in Paradise, Wendt appeared on The Bachelorette Canada and Bachelor Winter Games, while Loch competed in The Bachelor Season 21.

