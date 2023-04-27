Trending
TV
April 27, 2023

'The Crown': Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy are Prince William, Kate Middleton in Season 6 photos

By Annie Martin

April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Crown Season 6.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Thursday featuring Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy.

The photos introduce McVey and Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts University at St. Andrew's, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins," an official synopsis reads.

The Crown is a historical drama series that explores the reign of late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Imelda Staunton will play the queen in Season 6, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Crown is created, written and executive produced by Peter Morgan.

Netflix announced in July 2020 that Season 6 will be the show's last.

