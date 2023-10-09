Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 9:54 AM

Michael Chiarello, former Food Network star, dies at 61

By Annie Martin
Michael Chiarello, a celebrity chef known for "Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello" and "Top Chef," died Saturday in Napa, Calif. Photo by Business Wire
Michael Chiarello, a celebrity chef known for "Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello" and "Top Chef," died Saturday in Napa, Calif. Photo by Business Wire

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died.

Chiarello died Saturday in Napa, Calif., after being treated for an acute allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock, his company Gruppo Chiarello said in a press release. He was 61.

Advertisement

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being," Chiarello's family said in a statement. "He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts," the family added. "His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Chiarello will have a private funeral. The family asked that donations be made to Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers.

Chiarello was born in Red Bluff, Calif., in 1962 and opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987. His later ventures included the restaurants Bottega, Ottimo and Coqueta, and his own winemaking business, Chiarello Family Vineyards.

Advertisement

As a television personality, Chiarello hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and the Cooking Channel. He appeared on Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello, Top Chef, Top Chef Masters and Next Iron Chef.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Dick Butkus
Dick Butkus, legendary Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early '70s, attends the Wrigley Field 100th anniversary game in Chicago in 2014. Butkus died October 5 at age 80. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Elite': Anitta sings in shower in Season 7 teaser
TV // 25 minutes ago
'Elite': Anitta sings in shower in Season 7 teaser
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix series "Elite" will return for a seventh season featuring Brazilian singer Anitta.
Jessica Chastain to lead jury at 2023 Marrakech Film Festival
Movies // 39 minutes ago
Jessica Chastain to lead jury at 2023 Marrakech Film Festival
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Actress and film producer Jessica Chastain, best known for her acting roles in "Zero Dark Thirty," "Ava" and "The Good Nurse," will lead the competition jury at the 2022 Marrakech Film Festival.
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown marries David Woolley: 'I'm so blessed!'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown marries David Woolley: 'I'm so blessed!'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown married David Woolley at a wedding in Utah.
TV review: 'Frasier' returns as likable mixed bag
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: 'Frasier' returns as likable mixed bag
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The "Frasier" revival, premiering Thursday on Paramount+, is an affable reunion with Kelsey Grammer's psychiatrist character, but it struggles like many new first season shows.
'Avalon TV' star Symone: 'Drag Race' changed our lives
TV // 5 hours ago
'Avalon TV' star Symone: 'Drag Race' changed our lives
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- House of Avalon sisters Symone, Gigi Goode, Hunter Crenshaw, Marko Monroe, Grant Vanderbilt and Rylie discuss their TV show "Avalon TV," premiering Monday on World of Wonder Presents.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Tony Shalhoub, Jackson Browne
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Tony Shalhoub, Jackson Browne
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Tony Shalhoub turns 70 and rocker Jackson Browne turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 9.
Beyond Fest review: 'Last Straw' collapses long before end
Movies // 9 hours ago
Beyond Fest review: 'Last Straw' collapses long before end
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Last Straw," which screened at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, overcomplicates a simple premise and burns out long before it reaches its conclusion.
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner posted and then deleted a pro-Israel message after violence broke out between Israel and Palestine over the weekend.
'Exorcist' tops North American box office with $27.2M
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Exorcist' tops North American box office with $27.2M
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "The Exorcist: Believer" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Filmmaker Terence Davies dead at 77
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Filmmaker Terence Davies dead at 77
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- British filmmaker Terence Davies -- famous for his dramas "Distant Voices," "Still Lives" and "The Long Day Closes" -- has died at the age of 77.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Josh Gad returns for evening Broadway show after hospital trip kept him out of matinee
Josh Gad returns for evening Broadway show after hospital trip kept him out of matinee
'American Horror Stories' gets teaser for four-episode Hulu event
'American Horror Stories' gets teaser for four-episode Hulu event
Chrissy Metz, Bradley Collins break up after 3 1/2 years of dating
Chrissy Metz, Bradley Collins break up after 3 1/2 years of dating
Jeon Jong-seo is an avenging angel in blood-soaked 'Ballerina'
Jeon Jong-seo is an avenging angel in blood-soaked 'Ballerina'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement