Michael Chiarello, former Food Network star, dies at 61

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died. Chiarello died Saturday in Napa, Calif., after being treated for an acute allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock, his company Gruppo Chiarello said in a press release. He was 61. Advertisement

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being," Chiarello's family said in a statement. "He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts," the family added. "His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Chiarello will have a private funeral. The family asked that donations be made to Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers.

Chiarello was born in Red Bluff, Calif., in 1962 and opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987. His later ventures included the restaurants Bottega, Ottimo and Coqueta, and his own winemaking business, Chiarello Family Vineyards.

As a television personality, Chiarello hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and the Cooking Channel. He appeared on Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello, Top Chef, Top Chef Masters and Next Iron Chef.

