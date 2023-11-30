Trending
TV
Nov. 30, 2023 / 11:49 AM

'The Crown' poster shows William, Kate get close

By Annie Martin

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the final episodes of The Crown.

The streaming service shared a poster for Season 6, Part 2 on Thursday featuring Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy.

The Crown is a historical drama series following the reign of Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades.

The show's final episodes will feature the queen's Golden Jubilee, Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles, and the developing romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The poster shows William (McVey) and Kate (Bellamy) get close, with William smiling and Kate holding onto his arm.

Netflix shared photos Tuesday featuring a moment between William and Kate, as well as depicting Kate wearing a sheer dress on the runway at the St. Andrews charity fashion show in 2002.

The Season 6, Part 2 cast also includes Imelda Staunton as the queen, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Luther Ford as Prince Harry.

Season 6, Part 1 covered the death of Princess Diana, with Part 2 to take the series from the late 1990s into the 2000s.

The Crown will conclude with Season 6, Part 2, set for release Dec. 14.

