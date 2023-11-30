1 of 3 | Sofía Vergara plays Griselda Blanco in "Griselda." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Griselda. The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Thursday featuring Sofía Vergara. Advertisement

Griselda explores the life of real-life Colombian cartel leader and cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco, known as The Godmother. Blanco was killed at age 69 in 2012.

The trailer introduces Blanco as a "queenpin," "innovator," "mother" and "killer."

Griselda hails from Eric Newman, Ingrid Escajeda and Narcos co-creators Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro. Andrés Baiz directs the series, with Baiz and Escajeda as showrunners.

Karol G, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Vanessa Ferlito also star.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the show in September.

Griselda premieres Jan. 25.

