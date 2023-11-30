Trending
TV
Nov. 30, 2023

'Griselda' trailer: Sofia Vergara plays cocaine queenpin

By Annie Martin
Sofía Vergara plays Griselda Blanco in "Griselda." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sofía Vergara plays Griselda Blanco in "Griselda." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Griselda.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Thursday featuring Sofía Vergara.

Griselda explores the life of real-life Colombian cartel leader and cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco, known as The Godmother. Blanco was killed at age 69 in 2012.

The trailer introduces Blanco as a "queenpin," "innovator," "mother" and "killer."

Griselda hails from Eric Newman, Ingrid Escajeda and Narcos co-creators Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro. Andrés Baiz directs the series, with Baiz and Escajeda as showrunners.

Karol G, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Vanessa Ferlito also star.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the show in September.

Griselda premieres Jan. 25.

