Nov. 30, 2023 / 11:32 AM

'Beetlejuice 2' has wrapped filming, says Tim Burton

By Annie Martin
"Beetlejuice 2" director Tim Burton said the sequel starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder has completed filming. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | "Beetlejuice 2" director Tim Burton said the sequel starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder has completed filming. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Beetlejuice 2 has completed filming.

Tim Burton, who directed the original 1988 film and returned to helm the sequel, announced the news Thursday on Instagram.

"Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved," he wrote alongside an on-set photo.

Production was previously shut down due to the Hollywood strikes.

Burton told The Independent in September 2022 that the cast and crew had less than two days of filming left when production was paused.

"I feel grateful we got what we got," he said. "Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99% done."

Beetlejuice 2 reunites original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who reprise their roles of Betelgeuse, Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz. Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe also star.

In addition, Justin Theroux has an undisclosed role.

Burton had confirmed plans for Beetlejuice 2 in 2016.

The sequel opens in theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

