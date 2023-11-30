Trending
Nov. 30, 2023 / 9:52 AM

Jennifer Garner wears festive look at 'Family Switch' premiere

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Garner attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Family Switch" on Thursday. Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 4 | Jennifer Garner attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Family Switch" on Thursday. Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner wore a festive look on the red carpet Wednesday.

The 51-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix comedy Family Switch.

Garner wore a red minidress with a ruffled, asymmetrical hem on the red carpet, which was adored with garlands, gifts and other holiday decorations.

The actress was joined by Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon and other cast members.

Family Switch is written by Adam Sztykiel and Victoria Strouse and directed by McG. The film is based on the Amy Krouse Rosenthal book Bedtime for Mommy.

Garner and Helms play Jess and Bill Walker, a couple who magically swap bodies with their daughter CC (Myers) and son Wyatt (Noon) during the holidays.

"When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?" an official synopsis reads.

Netflix shared a trailer for Family Switch earlier this month.

Garner wore a candy cane-inspired dress in a promo for the movie last week.

Family Switch starts streaming Thursday.

