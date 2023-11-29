Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 10:12 AM

Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage

By Annie Martin
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Megan Fox says her love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened her grief over their miscarriage.

The 37-year-old actress discussed the experience and went public about a previous ectopic pregnancy in an interview with WWD published Wednesday.

Advertisement

Fox experienced a miscarriage while 10 weeks pregnant with her unborn daughter with Kelly. She addressed her miscarriage in interviews earlier this month, as well as writing about the experience in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In the WWD interview, Fox explained how her love for Kelly intensified her grief after losing their unborn child.

"That experience was so much harder than I would've anticipated it being, and I've really analyzed 'why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?' Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I've had other things that I'm not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I've been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with," the actress said.

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering," she added. "So I put it into a lot of writing. He's written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it's been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."

Advertisement

Fox has three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

She previously told Good Morning America that experiencing the miscarriage with Kelly sent them on "a very wild journey together."

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life; I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately," she said. "Trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen?"

Megan Fox: films, red carpets and poetry

Actress Megan Fox, a cast member in "Transformers," arrives for the premiere of the film in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 27, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

David Thewlis: Fagin mixes parental instincts with criminality in 'Artful Dodger'
TV // 13 minutes ago
David Thewlis: Fagin mixes parental instincts with criminality in 'Artful Dodger'
NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- David Thewlis and Damon Herriman told UPI they were immediately intrigued by the wild adventures imagined for some of English literature's best-known characters in their new drama, "The Artful Dodger."
Taylor Swift top Spotify artist of 2023, puts 'You're Losing Me' on streaming
Music // 45 minutes ago
Taylor Swift top Spotify artist of 2023, puts 'You're Losing Me' on streaming
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023 and celebrated by releasing "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)" on streaming.
Jon Hamm on wedding to Anna Osceola: 'Man, it was great'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jon Hamm on wedding to Anna Osceola: 'Man, it was great'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm discussed his wedding to "Mad Men" actress Anna Osceola on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Julia Roberts celebrates 'joy' with twins on their 19th birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Julia Roberts celebrates 'joy' with twins on their 19th birthday
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts posted a tribute to her twins, son Phinneas and daughter Hazel, on their 19th birthday.
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
TV // 5 hours ago
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg discussed the complications created by C. Thomas Howell's willingness to go fully nude in the action-comedy "Obliterated," premiering Thursday on Netflix.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Joel Coen, Diane Ladd
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Joel Coen, Diane Ladd
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Joel Coen turns 69 and actor Diane Ladd turns 88, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 29.
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Movies // 20 hours ago
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment released the trailer for "Memory" Tuesday. The film starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard opens in limited release Dec. 22.
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Music // 20 hours ago
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of BTS, will release "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" on Friday.
'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Dr. Death" Season 2, starring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore, is coming to Peacock.
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp 'Nosferatu' remake coming next Christmas
Movies // 20 hours ago
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp 'Nosferatu' remake coming next Christmas
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced the release date for "Nosferatu" on Tuesday. Writer/director Robert Eggers' new adaptation opens Dec. 25, 2024, starring Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement