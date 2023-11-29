Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage

1 of 5 | Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Megan Fox says her love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened her grief over their miscarriage. The 37-year-old actress discussed the experience and went public about a previous ectopic pregnancy in an interview with WWD published Wednesday. Advertisement

Fox experienced a miscarriage while 10 weeks pregnant with her unborn daughter with Kelly. She addressed her miscarriage in interviews earlier this month, as well as writing about the experience in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In the WWD interview, Fox explained how her love for Kelly intensified her grief after losing their unborn child.

"That experience was so much harder than I would've anticipated it being, and I've really analyzed 'why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?' Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I've had other things that I'm not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I've been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with," the actress said.

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering," she added. "So I put it into a lot of writing. He's written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it's been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."

Advertisement

Fox has three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

She previously told Good Morning America that experiencing the miscarriage with Kelly sent them on "a very wild journey together."

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life; I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately," she said. "Trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen?"

Megan Fox: films, red carpets and poetry