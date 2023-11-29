1 of 5 | Jon Hamm (L) discussed his wedding to Anna Osceola on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hamm and Osceola, 35, first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015. Hamm starred as Don Draper throughout the show's run, while Osceola played Clementine in the series finale.

The couple got engaged in February and married in June at the same retreat in Big Sur, Calif., featured in the final episode of Mad Men.

"It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right," Hamm said of his marriage on Jimmy Kimmel.

"It's very exciting," he added. "We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur. It was a perfect day. It was very sparsely attended -- by our decision, it was small. Man, it was great."

Hamm said it was "a full circle moment" to marry Osceola at the same location where they met.

"We got married on a cliff, and we chose to walk the correct way after we got married," he jokingly added.

Mad Men had a seven-season run on AMC from 2007 to 2015.

Hamm presently stars in Fargo Season 5, which premiered on FX last week.