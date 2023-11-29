Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 9:02 AM

Jon Hamm on wedding to Anna Osceola: 'Man, it was great'

By Annie Martin
Jon Hamm (L) discussed his wedding to Anna Osceola on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jon Hamm (L) discussed his wedding to Anna Osceola on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm is opening up about his wedding to Anna Osceola.

The 52-year-old actor discussed his nuptials during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Hamm and Osceola, 35, first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015. Hamm starred as Don Draper throughout the show's run, while Osceola played Clementine in the series finale.

The couple got engaged in February and married in June at the same retreat in Big Sur, Calif., featured in the final episode of Mad Men.

"It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right," Hamm said of his marriage on Jimmy Kimmel.

"It's very exciting," he added. "We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur. It was a perfect day. It was very sparsely attended -- by our decision, it was small. Man, it was great."

Hamm said it was "a full circle moment" to marry Osceola at the same location where they met.

"We got married on a cliff, and we chose to walk the correct way after we got married," he jokingly added.

Advertisement

Mad Men had a seven-season run on AMC from 2007 to 2015.

Hamm presently stars in Fargo Season 5, which premiered on FX last week.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Julia Roberts celebrates 'joy' with twins on their 19th birthday
Entertainment News // 24 minutes ago
Julia Roberts celebrates 'joy' with twins on their 19th birthday
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts posted a tribute to her twins, son Phinneas and daughter Hazel, on their 19th birthday.
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
TV // 4 hours ago
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg discussed the complications created by C. Thomas Howell's willingness to go fully nude in the action-comedy "Obliterated," premiering Thursday on Netflix.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Joel Coen, Diane Ladd
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Joel Coen, Diane Ladd
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Joel Coen turns 69 and actor Diane Ladd turns 88, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 29.
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Movies // 19 hours ago
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment released the trailer for "Memory" Tuesday. The film starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard opens in limited release Dec. 22.
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Music // 19 hours ago
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of BTS, will release "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" on Friday.
'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Dr. Death" Season 2, starring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore, is coming to Peacock.
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp 'Nosferatu' remake coming next Christmas
Movies // 19 hours ago
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp 'Nosferatu' remake coming next Christmas
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced the release date for "Nosferatu" on Tuesday. Writer/director Robert Eggers' new adaptation opens Dec. 25, 2024, starring Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult.
'Fallout' photos introduce Prime Video series based on game
TV // 20 hours ago
'Fallout' photos introduce Prime Video series based on game
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan star in "Fallout," a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise.
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
TV // 20 hours ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" was renewed for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere on Starz.
'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Historical drama "The Crown" will end with Season 6, Part 2, on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement