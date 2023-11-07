Trending
Nov. 7, 2023 / 2:12 PM

Megan Fox addresses miscarriage in poetry book, 'GMA' interview

By Annie Martin
Megan Fox went public about experiencing a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child with Machine Gun Kelly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Megan Fox went public about experiencing a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child with Machine Gun Kelly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Megan Fox is opening up about her past miscarriage.

The 37-year-old actress went public about the experience in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, published Tuesday.

In the book, Fox writes about an ultrasound of her unborn daughter with her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, that she carried to 10 weeks and a day.

"I will pay any price," she writes in one poem. "Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

Fox has three children, sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The actress further discussed her miscarriage in an interview with Good Morning America released Tuesday.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life; I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately," Fox said of herself and Kelly. "Trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen?"

Fox and Kelly announced their engagement in January 2022.

In her book and the interview, Fox also details how she was previously in physical and emotionally abusive relationships with "horrific" and "very famous" people.

Fox announced Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in August, saying the book was inspired by her experience of carrying the "secrets" and "sins" of men.

Megan Fox: films, red carpets and poetry

Actress Megan Fox, a cast member in "Transformers," arrives for the premiere of the film in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 27, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

