Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 11:38 AM

Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'

By Annie Martin

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Larsa Pippen hopes to marry her boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

The Real Housewives of Miami star discussed the possibility of marriage with Jordan, a former basketball player and the son of NBA star Michael Jordan, during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon.

Advertisement

"I hope so. I feel like I really love being married, and I think that Marcus and I are a great couple. I feel like we're enjoying our time together, and we have so much in common. So I'm hoping so."

Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 32, recently appeared together in Season 2 of the Peacock reality series The Traitors.

"It was so much fun," Pippen said. "It was such a great experience, and being able to do it with Marcus was just so much fun."

Advertisement

"It's so different from Housewives, because there's such a physical aspect to it," she added, referencing the show's physical challenges.

Pippen was previously married to NBA star Scottie Pippen and has four children, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia, with her ex.

The television personality said on WWHL in March 2022 that she and Pippen remain "best friends" and co-parents to their kids.

Pippen and Jordan were first linked in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in January.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards also attended BravoCon, where she addressed her relationship status with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman takes on rogue MI5 team in Season 3 trailer
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman takes on rogue MI5 team in Season 3 trailer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy thriller starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Reacher," an action series starring Alan Ritchson, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
Kyle Richards clarifies 'divorce' comment, says she's 'separated' from Mauricio Umansky
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kyle Richards clarifies 'divorce' comment, says she's 'separated' from Mauricio Umansky
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards addressed her relationship status with Mauricio Umansky after misspeaking at BravoCon.
'The Marvels': Tessa Thompson joins Brie Larson in final trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Marvels': Tessa Thompson joins Brie Larson in final trailer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "The Marvels," a Marvel superhero film starring Brie Larson, opens in theaters Friday.
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a member of K-pop group BTS, performed and gave an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Joni Mitchell, Adam DeVine
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Joni Mitchell, Adam DeVine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Singer Joni Mitchell turns 80 and actor Adam DeVine turns 40, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 7.
New 'Peanuts' movie coming to Apple TV+
Movies // 21 hours ago
New 'Peanuts' movie coming to Apple TV+
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Apple announced the production of a new "Peanuts" feature film on Monday. The animated film begins production next year.
Stray Kids 'let it rock' in 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Stray Kids 'let it rock' in 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video teaser
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Rock (LALALALA)," a song from its EP "Rock-Star."
'House' to stream on Hulu
TV // 22 hours ago
'House' to stream on Hulu
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- All eight seasons of "House," a medical drama starring Hugh Laurie, are coming to Hulu.
'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "The Velveteen Rabbit," a live-action and animated special featuring Helena Bonham Carter, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near 'Friends' studio
Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near 'Friends' studio
New 'Peanuts' movie coming to Apple TV+
New 'Peanuts' movie coming to Apple TV+
TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist
TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement