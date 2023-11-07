Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Larsa Pippen hopes to marry her boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

The Real Housewives of Miami star discussed the possibility of marriage with Jordan, a former basketball player and the son of NBA star Michael Jordan, during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon.

"I hope so. I feel like I really love being married, and I think that Marcus and I are a great couple. I feel like we're enjoying our time together, and we have so much in common. So I'm hoping so."

Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 32, recently appeared together in Season 2 of the Peacock reality series The Traitors.

"It was so much fun," Pippen said. "It was such a great experience, and being able to do it with Marcus was just so much fun."

"It's so different from Housewives, because there's such a physical aspect to it," she added, referencing the show's physical challenges.

Pippen was previously married to NBA star Scottie Pippen and has four children, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia, with her ex.

The television personality said on WWHL in March 2022 that she and Pippen remain "best friends" and co-parents to their kids.

Pippen and Jordan were first linked in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in January.

