Feb. 3, 2022 / 9:28 AM

Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans

By Annie Martin

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Larsa Pippen says she once got a $200,000 payout from her content on OnlyFans.

The 47-year-old television personality discussed her work on OnlyFans during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

OnlyFans is an Internet content subscription service that allows creators to earn money from monthly subscriptions and tips from their fans. The website is commonly associated with sex workers.

On WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Pippen to name the largest sum of money she's gotten at one time from OnlyFans.

"Well, it depends, like, how many posts do you have? How many photos?" Pippen responded. "But I feel like probably like $200,000, within two weeks from the same person."

When asked what she had to "show" for the sum, Pippen said, "Nothing. It's actually someone from the Middle East. I don't do nudes, so it's not anything."

Pippen announced in May that her OnlyFans would feature her "showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DMs where we get to talk."

She previously said on WWHL that she believes her Real Housewives of Miami co-star Alexia Echevarria has "made the most digs" about her OnlyFans behind her back.

On Wednesday's WWHL, Pippen also gave an update on her relationship with her ex-husband, retired basketball star Scottie Pippen. Pippen said she and Scottie Pippen remain "best friends" and co-parents to their four kids.

