Nov. 7, 2023 / 1:31 PM

'Damsel' poster introduces Millie Bobby Brown fantasy film

By Annie Martin
"Damsel," a fantasy film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
1 of 5 | "Damsel," a fantasy film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Damsel.

The streaming service shared a poster for the fantasy film Tuesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown.

Damsel is written by Dan Mazeau and directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later).

Brown plays a princess "who agrees to marry a handsome prince -- only to discover it was all trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt."

"She's then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive," an official description reads.

The poster shows Brown's character standing in the crevice of a steep wall of the cave.

"This is NOT a fairytale," the tagline reads.

Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone and Nick Robinson also star.

Damsel premieres on Netflix in 2024.

Brown is best known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which will return for a fifth and final season.

Netflix celebrated Stranger Things Day on Monday and gave a behind-the-scenes look at the play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

'Stranger Things' Day: The cast through the years

Left to right, "Stranger Things" cast members Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Matthew Modine (Dr. Martin Brenner), Millie Brown (Eleven) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) attend the premiere of the first season of the series in Los Angeles on July 11, 2016. The show turned into a pop culture phenomenon. A fifth and final season is coming. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

