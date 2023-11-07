1 of 5 | "Damsel," a fantasy film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Damsel. The streaming service shared a poster for the fantasy film Tuesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown. Advertisement

Damsel is written by Dan Mazeau and directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later).

Brown plays a princess "who agrees to marry a handsome prince -- only to discover it was all trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt."

"She's then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive," an official description reads.

The poster shows Brown's character standing in the crevice of a steep wall of the cave.

"This is NOT a fairytale," the tagline reads.

Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone and Nick Robinson also star.

This is NOT a fairytale. Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/qcOFxi8uRK— Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2023

Damsel premieres on Netflix in 2024.

Brown is best known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which will return for a fifth and final season.

Netflix celebrated Stranger Things Day on Monday and gave a behind-the-scenes look at the play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

