Nov. 6, 2023 / 1:07 PM

'Stranger Things' play reveals 'Origin of the Upside Down'

By Fred Topel
Matt and Ross Duffer (also known as the Duffer Brothers) bring "Stranger Things" the the London stage. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Matt and Ross Duffer (also known as the Duffer Brothers) bring "Stranger Things" the the London stage. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes look at the play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The show opens Dec. 14 at the Phoenix Theater in London with previews beginning Nov. 17.

The First Shadow takes place in Hawkins, Ind., in 1959. Oscar Lloyd plays the young Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour on the show. Isabella Pappas plays Joyce, Winona Ryder's character and Patrick Vaill plays Dr. Brenner, Matthew Modine's character.

"It's the origin of the Upside Down," Vaill says.

Christopher Buckley plays Bob Newby, Sean Astin's tragic character on the show. Ella Karuna Williams plays the new character, Patty Newby.

"Everyone's trying to figure out their lives in high school," Williams says.

Writer Kate Trefry said Patty is inextricably tied to Henry Creel, (Louis McCartney) who becomes the monster Vecna in Season 4 of the show.

"The main thrust of the story is Patty and her little budding romance with Henry," Trefry said.

Jamie Harrison, co-illusion designer and visual effects, explained how The First Shadow creates Stranger Things worthy effects live in front of audiences.

"There are a lot of monsters, there are a lot of blood and gut effects, there are a lot of vanishes and appearances," Harrison said.

Additional cast includes Shane Attwooll, Kemi Awoderu, Chase Brown, Ammar Duffus, Gilles Geary, Florence Guy, Max Harwood, Michael Jibson, Matthew Pidgeon, Calum Ross, Maisie Norma Seaton, Lauren Ward, Anika Boyle, Faith Delaney and Imogen Turner.

Stephen Daldry directs with co-director Justin Martin. Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers wrote with Trefry and Jack Thorne.

