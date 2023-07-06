Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 6, 2023 / 9:34 AM

'Stranger Things' play 'will take you right back to the beginning'

By Karen Butler
1/5
David Harbour and Winona Ryder attend the premiere of "Stranger Things" Season 3 at Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
David Harbour and Winona Ryder attend the premiere of "Stranger Things" Season 3 at Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a one-minute teaser for its upcoming Stranger Things prequel play.

"StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story -- and it might hold the key to what comes next," reads a message accompanying Wednesday's video, which was posted on the Netflix show's social media accounts.

Advertisement

The teaser rewinds epic moments from the sci-fi drama's four seasons on an old analog television.

A theater with a red glowing light can be seen at the end of the clip.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to open in London's West End later this year.

No casting has been announced yet.

Season 5 has been announced as the streaming show's last.

The original show's writer-producer, Kate Trefry, wrote the stage drama based on an original story she collaborated on with creators Duffer Brothers and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne.

Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry will helm the play, which will feature younger versions of characters played by David Harbour, Sean Astin, Winona Ryder and Jamie Campbell on the 1980s Indiana-set TV series.

Advertisement

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town," a synopsis said.

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

Read More

Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5 New 'Stranger Things' prequel play will focus on Joyce, Hopper and Bob Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4 Idris Elba relishes being cast against type as cerebral hero of 'Hijack'

Latest Headlines

'Killers of Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone share tragedy
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Killers of Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone share tragedy
July 5 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," an epic western crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, opens in October.
Eagles to launch 'Long Goodbye' farewell tour
Music // 37 minutes ago
Eagles to launch 'Long Goodbye' farewell tour
July 6 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced "The Long Goodbye," a final tour that begins in September.
Nadia Parkes to star in BBC true-crime drama 'Kidnapped'
TV // 1 hour ago
Nadia Parkes to star in BBC true-crime drama 'Kidnapped'
July 6 (UPI) -- "The Spanish Princess" actress Nadia Parkes has signed on to star in the new six-part, true-crime drama, "Kidnapped," for the BBC.
Teen, adult casts of 'Yellowjackets' to play 'Family Feud' for charity
TV // 1 hour ago
Teen, adult casts of 'Yellowjackets' to play 'Family Feud' for charity
July 6 (UPI) -- Stars Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Warren Kole, Tawney Cypress and Lauren Ambrose will match wits with Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Kevin Alves on "Celebrity Family Feud.
Zendaya's 'Challengers' to open Venice Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
Zendaya's 'Challengers' to open Venice Film Festival
July 6 (UPI) -- Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers" -- starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist -- is set to have its world premiere as the opening selection of the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30.
Robert Carlyle: Gaz looks for redemption in 'Full Monty' sequel series
TV // 4 hours ago
Robert Carlyle: Gaz looks for redemption in 'Full Monty' sequel series
NEW YORK, July 6 (UPI) -- Robert Carlyle says Gaz, the scheming ne'er-do-well he played in the 1997 movie, "The Full Monty," is trying to be a better father, grandfather and friend in the new FX on Hulu sequel series that bears the film's name.
Alex Winter, Gale Anne Hurd: YouTube documentary explains rise of hate speech
Movies // 4 hours ago
Alex Winter, Gale Anne Hurd: YouTube documentary explains rise of hate speech
LOS ANGELES, July 6 (UPI) -- Director Alex Winter and producer Gale Anne Hurd discuss their documentary, "The YouTube Effect," in theaters Friday.
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone
July 6 (UPI) -- Rapper 50 Cent turns 48 and actor Sylvester Stallone turns 77, among the famous birthdays for July 6.
Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey tease 'Alice Hart' secrets
TV // 14 hours ago
Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey tease 'Alice Hart' secrets
July 5 (UPI) -- The trailer for the Prime Video series "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart" teases the secrets kept from the title character, played by Alycia Debnam-Carey.
'Breeders' S4 trailer: Paul and Ally consider divorce
TV // 20 hours ago
'Breeders' S4 trailer: Paul and Ally consider divorce
July 5 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for "Breeders" on Wednesday. The fourth and final season premieres July 31.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder
Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder
Twice performs 'Moonlight Sunrise,' 'Alcohol-Free' on 'Today'
Twice performs 'Moonlight Sunrise,' 'Alcohol-Free' on 'Today'
'Killers of Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone share tragedy
'Killers of Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone share tragedy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement