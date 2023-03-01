Trending
TV
March 1, 2023 / 7:45 AM

New 'Stranger Things' prequel play will focus on Joyce, Hopper and Bob

By Karen Butler
1/5
A "Stranger Things" stage play is now in the works. Image courtesy of Netflix
A "Stranger Things" stage play is now in the works. Image courtesy of Netflix

March 1 (UPI) -- Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play that will serve as a prequel to Netflix's iconic sci-fi series Stranger Things, is set to open in London's West End later this year.

Stranger Things writer-producer Kate Trefry wrote the drama based on an original story she created with the streaming show's creators Duffer Brothers and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry will direct the play.

"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt," the Duffer Brothers said in a statement Wednesday.

"You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't -- it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

The play will feature characters played by David Harbour, Sean Astin, Winona Ryder and Jamie Campbell on the TV series, which is set in the 1980s.

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town," a synopsis said.

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," the summary added. "Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story -- and may hold the key to the end."

The Duffer Brothers have announced that the upcoming fifth season of the show will be its last.

