'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything'

"Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased the show's fifth and final season at a panel in Los Angeles. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say Season 5 has "a little bit of everything." The writers, directors and producers, known as the Duffer brothers, teased the show's fifth and final season during a panel Sunday in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror series that follows a group of young friends as they experience supernatural events in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind., in the 1980s.

Previous seasons have drawn influences from '80s pop culture, including A Nightmare on Elm Street.

"[Season] 5, the way we see it, is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it's got a little bit from each," Ross Duffer said. "I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, in sort of the tone of 1. But also scale-wise, it's more aligned with what 4 is. So, hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

The Duffer brothers said they pitched the full final season to Netflix in a two-hour meeting.

"We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying," Matt Duffer said.

"The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings," he jokingly added.

Ross Duffer confirmed that work on Season 5 is "full steam ahead."

"We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we're onto the second," he said.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Maya Hawke.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 5 but shared the title of the first episode name last week.