Dec. 16, 2023 / 10:55 AM

New York Film Critics Online touts 'Killers,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Anatomy' as 2023's best

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and actress Lily Gladstone attend the photo call for Killers Of The Flower Moon at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 4 | Left to right, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and actress Lily Gladstone attend the photo call for Killers Of The Flower Moon at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The New York Film Critics Online bestowed its highest honor -- Best Picture of 2023 -- on Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Friday.

Christopher Nolan won the Best Director accolade for helming Oppenheimer, an epic that also earned its cast the Best Ensemble prize, while Cillian Murphy scored the Best Actor award and Hoyte van Hoytema was recognized in the Best Cinematography category.

Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall was voted Best International Feature. Triet and co-writer, Arthur Harari, won for Best Screenplay, and Sandra Hüller earned the Best Actress honor.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers and Mark Ruffalo picked up the Best Supporting Actor prize for Poor Things.

Charles Melton was named Breakthrough Performer for May December and Celine Song was voted Best Debut Director for Past Lives.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was chosen Best Animated Feature and The Eternal Memory won for Best Documentary.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was celebrated for Best Use of Music.

