Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 19, 2023 / 11:09 AM

'Spaceman' teaser: Adam Sandler stars in sci-fi drama

By Annie Martin
Adam Sandler (R), pictured with Jackie Sandler, stars in the new film "Spaceman." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 5 | Adam Sandler (R), pictured with Jackie Sandler, stars in the new film "Spaceman." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Spaceman.

The streaming service shared a teaser and first-look photo for the sci-fi drama Tuesday featuring Adam Sandler.

Advertisement

Spaceman is based on the Jaroslav Kalfař novel Spaceman of Bohemia. The film is written by Colby Day and directed by Johan Renck, who worked on the HBO series Chernobyl.

Sandler stars with Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini.

"An astronaut (Sandler) realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife (Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious ancient creature (Dano) he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The teaser shows Sandler's character making his way down a river as Dano is heard in a voiceover.

"Just like you, I fled my planet. Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found... you," Dano's character says.

Spaceman premieres March 1 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Color Purple' musical maximizes story with song
Movies // 52 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Color Purple' musical maximizes story with song
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "The Color Purple," in theaters Christmas Day, enhances the Alice Walker story with songs and choreography, while also streamlining the narrative.
Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts will star with Noémie Merlant in "Emmanuelle," a new film based on the Emmanuelle Arsan novel.
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Migration' character resists 'his essential nature'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Migration' character resists 'his essential nature'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani discusses voicing a duck in "Migration," in theaters Friday, and the attention to detail paid to his character.
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'Barbie' 2023's Best Movie About Women
Movies // 16 hours ago
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'Barbie' 2023's Best Movie About Women
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle has deemed "Barbie" the Best Movie About Women of 2023.
John Woo's 'Silent Night' coming to VOD Tuesday
Movies // 21 hours ago
John Woo's 'Silent Night' coming to VOD Tuesday
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the premium video-on-demand release for "Silent Night" arriving Tuesday.
'The Kitchen' trailer: Daniel Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares direct dystopian drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Kitchen' trailer: Daniel Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares direct dystopian drama
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "The Kitchen," a new film from Kibwe Tavares and "Black Panther" actor Daniel Kaluuya, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal heartbreaking in 'All of Us Strangers'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal heartbreaking in 'All of Us Strangers'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "All of Us Strangers," in theaters Friday, is a touching fantasy drama about grief with moving performances by Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $39M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $39M
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet's "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $39 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
New York Film Critics Online touts 'Killers,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Anatomy' as 2023's best
Movies // 3 days ago
New York Film Critics Online touts 'Killers,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Anatomy' as 2023's best
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The New York Film Critics Online bestowed its highest honor -- Best Picture of 2023 -- on Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" Friday.
'Origin' trailer: Ava DuVernay confronts trauma in new film
Movies // 3 days ago
'Origin' trailer: Ava DuVernay confronts trauma in new film
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Origin," a new film inspired by the best-selling Isabel Wilkerson book "Caste," opens in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement