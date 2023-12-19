Celine Dion has lost control of muscles amid health battle, says sister

1 of 4 | Céline Dion can no longer control certain movements amid her struggle with stiff-person syndrome, her sister Claudette Dion said. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Céline Dion has reportedly lost control of her muscles amid her ongoing health battle. The 55-year-old singer can no longer control certain movements amid her struggle with stiff-person syndrome, her sister Claudette Dion told Canadian website 7 Jours in a recent interview. Advertisement

"She doesn't have control of her muscles," Claudette said, according to a translation. "What pains me is that she's always been disciplined. She always worked hard."

Claudette said Dion wishes to return to the stage some day but asked, "In what capacity? I don't know."

"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what gets me," she said.

Dion went public with her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, in December 2022. She said at the time that the disorder causes muscle spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope," the star added. "I'm working hard with my support medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle."

Dion canceled her Courage world tour in May due to her health issues.

