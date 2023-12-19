Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'

1 of 5 | Naomi Watts will star with Noémie Merlant in "Emmanuelle," a new film based on the Emmanuelle Arsan novel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts has joined the cast of the erotic drama Emmanuelle. Variety reported Tuesday that Watts will star with Noémie Merlant in the new film from French director Audrey Diwan (Happening). Advertisement

Emmanuelle is based on the Emmanuelle Arsan character, who first appears in her novel Emmanuelle. The books follow a young woman as she fulfills her erotic fantasies.

Arsan's Emmanuelle was previously adapted as a 1974 film starring Sylvia Kristel.

Watts confirmed her casting in a since-deleted post on Instagram Stories.

Deadline said production has wrapped on the new adaptation in Paris.

Watts and Merlant will star with Will Sharpe, Jamie Campbell Bower, Chacha Huang and Anthony Wong.

Merlant is known for the 2019 film Portrait of a Lady on Fire, while Watts most recently starred in Goodnight Mommy and The Watcher. Watts will also star in Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans.