Dec. 18, 2023 / 2:07 PM

Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special

By Annie Martin
Dick Van Dyke (R) and his wife, Arlene Silver, appear in "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic," a new special honoring and celebrating the actor and performer. Photo courtesy of CBS
1 of 6 | Dick Van Dyke (R) and his wife, Arlene Silver, appear in "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic," a new special honoring and celebrating the actor and performer. Photo courtesy of CBS

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- CBS has announced a star-studded lineup for its Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special.

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, a new special honoring and celebrating actor and performer Dick Van Dyke, will air Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Van Dyke is known for starring in the movie musicals Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, along with the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The special will travel back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and feature music and dance spectacles, performances, special guests and a holiday number, along with songs and archival footage from Van Dyke's career.

Performances will include:

Jason Alexander, "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Let's Go Fly a Kite"

Zachary Levi, "Jolly Holiday"

Skylar Astin and Amanda Kloots, "Put on a Happy Face"

Amber Riley, "Chim Chim Cheree"

Rita Ora, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious"

Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Jojo Siwa, "Step in Time"

"Weird Al" Yankovic, "The Dick Van Dyke" theme song

Rufus Wainwright, "Hushabye Mountain"

In addition, Julie Andrews, Judd Apatow, David Archuleta, Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Cedric the Entertainer, Stephen Colbert, David Copperfield, Darren Criss, Ted Danson, Roma Downey, Brad Garrett, Mark Hamill, Tony Hawk, Derek Hough, Ken Jeong, John Lithgow, Jenny McCarthy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Penn + Teller, Rob Reiner, Craig Robinson, Jane Seymour, William Shatner, Martin Short, Harry Shum Jr., Mary Steenburgen and Stanley Tucci will make appearances.

Van Dyke recently appeared in The Masked Singer Season 9 premiere in February and had a cameo in Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

