Dec. 18, 2023 / 12:02 PM

'Monsieur Spade' teaser: Clive Owen plays iconic detective

By Annie Martin
Clive Owen plays Sam Spade in the new series "Monsieur Spade." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Clive Owen plays Sam Spade in the new series "Monsieur Spade." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Monsieur Spade.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the show Monday featuring Clive Owen.

Monsieur Spade is a neo-noir crime drama starring Owen as Sam Spade, the iconic detective who appears in the Dashiell Hammett novel The Maltese Falcon.

The new series takes place in 1963 and opens with Spade (Owen) enjoying his retirement in the South of France.

"By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade's life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers," an official synopsis reads.

Cara Bossom, Denis Ménochet, Louise Bourgoin, Chiara Mastroianni, Stanley Weber, Matthew Beard, Jonathan Zaccaï and Rebecca Root also star, with Alfre Woodard and Dean Winters to guest star.

Monsieur Spade is co-created, written and executive produced by Scott Frank and Tom Fontana, with Frank also serving as director.

The series premieres Jan. 14 on AMC, AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Owen also stars with Emma Corrin on the FX on Hulu series A Murder at the End of the World, which premiered in November.

