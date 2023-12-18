Trending
Dec. 18, 2023

'The Kitchen' trailer: Daniel Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares direct dystopian drama

By Annie Martin
Daniel Kaluuya co-wrote and directs the new film "The Kitchen." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Daniel Kaluuya co-wrote and directs the new film "The Kitchen." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Kitchen.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi drama Monday featuring Kane Robinson, aka Kano, and Jedaiah Bannerman.

The Kitchen is co-written by Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther, Get Out) and Joe Murtagh and directed by Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares. Kaluuya produces with Daniel Emmerson, with Michael Fassbender as executive producer.

The Kitchen is a dystopian drama set in 2044 in London, where "the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits" and "all forms of social housing have been eradicated."

"The Kitchen is the first and the largest of its kind, it's London's last village harboring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home. It's here we meet Izi (Robinson), a resident of the kitchen who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old Benji (Bannerman), who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them," an official synopsis reads.

The Kitchen had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October and will premiere Jan. 12 on Netflix.

"In 2011, I was in my barbershop and there was a guy boasting about smash and grabs -- kids doing million-pound heists in a minute, getting paid £200 to do it. I saw the potential to unlock a unique story door to the inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance and care of London," Kaluuya previously said in a press release.

"Now, nearly a decade later, Kibwe Tavares, Daniel Emmerson and I are about to start production, immersing ourselves in a dystopian London that interrogates what 'care' means, at home and as a society and the dangers in our future if we stay indifferent to everything around us," he added. "I feel blessed and honored that my first co-writing film credit is with this inspiring group of creatives, and with the support of Film 4 and Netflix."

Robinson is a rapper and actor known for playing Sully on Top Boy.

