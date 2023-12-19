1 of 3 | Nicole Kidman stars in "Expats," a new series based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel "The Expatriates." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new series Expats. Prime Video shared a trailer for the drama Tuesday featuring Nicole Kidman, Ji-young Yoo and Sarayu Blue. Advertisement

Expats is based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel The Expatriates. The show is created, written, directed and executive produced by Lulu Wang (The Farewell).

Expats takes place in Hong Kong in 2014 and follows three American women -- Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue) and Mercy (Yoo) -- whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

"The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred," an official synopsis reads.

Brian Tee and Jack Huston also star.

Prime Video shared first-look photos for the series in September.

Expats will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 26.