Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 19, 2023 / 10:33 AM

'The Buccaneers': Apple TV+ renews period drama for Season 2

By Annie Martin
"The Buccaneers," a series based on the Edith Wharton novel, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"The Buccaneers," a series based on the Edith Wharton novel, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Buccaneers will return for a second season on Apple TV+.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the period drama for Season 2.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished final novel by Edith Wharton. The show follows a group of fun-loving young American girls, "who explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s."

Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks and Mia Threapleton star.

The Buccaneers is created and written by Katherine Jakeways. Season 1 was directed by Susanna White and featured a soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint.

"It's been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who've been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast," Jakeways said. "We know season one left audiences desperate to know what's next for our buccaneers, so I'm absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood."

Advertisement

Season 1 premiered Nov. 8 on Apple TV+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Angela Bassett to play president in 'Zero Day' series
TV // 5 minutes ago
Angela Bassett to play president in 'Zero Day' series
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens and Bill Camp will star with Robert DeNiro and Lizzy Caplan in the Netflix thriller "Zero Day."
British Airways reverses plan to drop Jewish comedy 'Hapless'
TV // 22 minutes ago
British Airways reverses plan to drop Jewish comedy 'Hapless'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- British Airways on Tuesday reversed its decision to pull the Jewish comedy Hapless from its in-flight entertainment service amid the Israel-Hamas war.
'Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman experiences tragedy in Hong Kong
TV // 2 hours ago
'Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman experiences tragedy in Hong Kong
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Expats," a new series created by Lulu Wang and starring Nicole Kidman, is coming to Prime Video.
'La Brea' survivors dodge T-rex, Stegosaurus, crocs and more
TV // 20 hours ago
'La Brea' survivors dodge T-rex, Stegosaurus, crocs and more
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- NBC released the first full trailer for "La Brea" Season 3 on Monday. The show returns for its final season Jan. 9.
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
TV // 21 hours ago
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
NEW YORK, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the gay pirate rom-com, "Our Flag Means Death," wrapped in late October, but on any given day, the HBO show and its stars can still be seen trending on social media.
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
TV // 22 hours ago
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Warrior," a martial arts series based on a concept by Bruce Lee, won't return for Season 4 on Max.
'Beacon 23': Stephan James series renewed for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Beacon 23': Stephan James series renewed for Season 2
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Beacon 23," a sci-fi mystery thriller starring Stephan James, will return for a second season on MGM+.
'Monsieur Spade' teaser: Clive Owen plays iconic detective
TV // 23 hours ago
'Monsieur Spade' teaser: Clive Owen plays iconic detective
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Monsieur Spade," a new series starring Clive Owen as "The Maltese Falcon" character Sam Spade, is coming to AMC and Acorn TV.
Chef, author Lidia Bastianich celebrates 25 years in public television
TV // 1 day ago
Chef, author Lidia Bastianich celebrates 25 years in public television
NEW YORK, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich told UPI the quarter-century she has spent on public television "just flew by."
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
TV // 1 day ago
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Dr. Death" Season 2 stars Mandy Moore, Edgar Ramirez, Ashley Madekwe and Luke Kirby discussed the true story, premiering Thursday, of con artist doctor Paolo Macchiarini.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement