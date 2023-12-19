'The Buccaneers': Apple TV+ renews period drama for Season 2

"The Buccaneers," a series based on the Edith Wharton novel, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Buccaneers will return for a second season on Apple TV+. The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the period drama for Season 2.

The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished final novel by Edith Wharton. The show follows a group of fun-loving young American girls, "who explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s."

Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks and Mia Threapleton star.

The Buccaneers is created and written by Katherine Jakeways. Season 1 was directed by Susanna White and featured a soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint.

"It's been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who've been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast," Jakeways said. "We know season one left audiences desperate to know what's next for our buccaneers, so I'm absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood."

Season 1 premiered Nov. 8 on Apple TV+.