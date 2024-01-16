Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys

1 of 5 | Billie Eilish will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in February. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first round of performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage at the Grammys in February. Advertisement

The 66th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Eilish is nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?," her song for the Barbie movie.

Watch Billie perform at the 66th GRAMMYs on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS pic.twitter.com/S4yCmu05ob— billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 16, 2024

Rodrigo is also up for six awards, including Album of the Year for Guts and Record of the Year for "Vampire."

Get ready for a mesmerizing performance cause @OliviaRodrigo is returning to the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th. Watch the 66th GRAMMY Awards at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS. Advertisement ↪️ See who else is performing: https://t.co/r52mIP2eJ1 pic.twitter.com/VGUMJwLJwq— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 16, 2024

Lipa is nominated for two awards: Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Dance the Night," her song for Barbie.

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year.

SZA leads the nominees with nine nominations.