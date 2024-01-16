Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 16, 2024 / 11:13 AM

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys

By Annie Martin
Billie Eilish will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in February. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Billie Eilish will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in February. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first round of performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage at the Grammys in February.

Advertisement

The 66th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Eilish is nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?," her song for the Barbie movie.

Rodrigo is also up for six awards, including Album of the Year for Guts and Record of the Year for "Vampire."

Lipa is nominated for two awards: Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Dance the Night," her song for Barbie.

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year.

SZA leads the nominees with nine nominations.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third consecutive week.
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a preview of its video for "Dash," a single from its album "FE3O4: Break."
Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Ariana Grande returns with 'Yes, And?' single, music video
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released a single and music video for "Yes, And?," her first new music in over three years.
Usher celebrates 'Yeah!' in Super Bowl halftime show trailer
Music // 4 days ago
Usher celebrates 'Yeah!' in Super Bowl halftime show trailer
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Usher appears in a trailer for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show that teases a performance "30 years in the making."
Kali Uchis expecting first child with Don Toliver
Music // 4 days ago
Kali Uchis expecting first child with Don Toliver
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis announced her pregnancy in her music video for the song "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa."
Lil Nas X releases 'J Christ,' first single in two years
Music // 4 days ago
Lil Nas X releases 'J Christ,' first single in two years
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a single and music video for the song "J Christ."
(G)I-dle shares '2' album trailer
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle shares '2' album trailer
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released a teaser for its forthcoming album, "2."
Nmixx shares a cappella 'Fe3O4: Break' highlight medley
Music // 5 days ago
Nmixx shares a cappella 'Fe3O4: Break' highlight medley
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released an a cappella album preview of its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, coroner rules
Music // 1 week ago
Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, coroner rules
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, according to a London coroner's office.
Itzy releases new album, 'Untouchable' music video
Music // 1 week ago
Itzy releases new album, 'Untouchable' music video
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released the album "Born to Be" and a video for the song "Untouchable."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
Harrison Ford presented with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards
Harrison Ford presented with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards
Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Dove Cameron, Mario Van Peebles
Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Dove Cameron, Mario Van Peebles
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: Kate Moss, Marilyn Horne
Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: Kate Moss, Marilyn Horne
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement