Jan. 16, 2024 / 9:29 AM

'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'

By Annie Martin

Jan. 16 (UPI) --

Clare Crawley and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. Photo by clarecrawley/Instagram Stories

Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley is a new mom.

The 42-year-old television personality and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter, via surrogate.

Crawley shared the news Monday on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself and Dawkins embracing.

"She's here! Healthy + beyond loved," she captioned the post. "Dream come true."

Crawley had posted a video earlier in the day from their drive to the hospital, writing, "Feels like a good day to have a baby!"

Dawkins already has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Crawley and Dawkins married in February 2023 after getting engaged in October 2022. The couple announced in July that they were expecting a baby via surrogate after experiencing fertility struggles.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! This TRULY is what my dreams are made of!" Crawley said at the time.

"This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point," she added. "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

Crawley previously appeared in Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games. She also starred in The Bachelorette Season 16.

