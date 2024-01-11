Trending
Jan. 11, 2024 / 9:14 AM

'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer celebrates birth of first child

By Annie Martin
Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Palmer, welcomed a daughter, Ella Reine. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Palmer, welcomed a daughter, Ella Reine. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is a new dad.

The television personality and former professional football player, 45, recently welcomed his first child, daughter Ella Reine, with his wife, Emely Palmer.

Palmer and Emely Palmer shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo with their baby girl.

"Our worlds have been forever changed... She's finally here... ELLA REINE PALMER," Palmer captioned the post. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude... #Love #Family #Baby #Parents."

Future Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Bachelor Nation alums Charity Lawson and Gerry Turner were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations Jesse!! So happy for you guys," Graziadei wrote.

"I am so so happy for you two!!! Congratulations @emelyfardopalmer & @jessepalmer - the best days are ahead!!" Lawson added.

"Congratulations Palmers!!!! God bless your household," Turner said.

Palmer and Emely Palmer married in 2020 and announced in August that they were expecting a baby girl.

"I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!" Palmer told People at the time. "Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I've always known that she is going to be the best mom."

Palmer was named the permanent host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2021 following Chris Harrison's departure. He starred in The Bachelor Season 5, which aired in 2004.

