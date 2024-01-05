'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are married.

The couple married at a live televised wedding ceremony Thursday, which aired on ABC as The Golden Wedding special.

The Golden Bachelor is a new spinoff of The Bachelor dating reality series featuring a senior Bachelor and contestants.

Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, tied the knot at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, Calif., with their respective children and grandchildren in attendance.

Susan Noles, who competed on The Golden Bachelor, officiated the ceremony.

"I've learned you are the woman I can't live without," Turner told Nist in his vows. "I promise that if you're my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on Earth."

"I love your heart and your soul. I love your smiles and your laughter," Nist said. "I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you're sad, to laugh with you when you're happy and to stick with you throughout it all. But most of all, to have fun for the rest of the days that we have left on this earth."

Turner and Nist are both widows -- Turner was previously married to his wife Toni for 43 years, while Nist was married to her husband Billy for 42 years.